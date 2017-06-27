Rep. Haggar Resigns; Governor Invites Public Input

PIERRE, S.D. – State Rep. Don Haggar has resigned his seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives. Haggar, a Sioux Falls Republican, has served in the state House since 2013, and is currently the body’s speaker pro tempore.

“Don Haggar has worked hard on behalf of his constituents and our state, and I am sorry to see him leave the Legislature,” said Gov. Daugaard. “I wish him well in the future.”

Haggar’s resignation, which is effective immediately, creates a vacancy that will be filled by gubernatorial appointment. The Governor is asking the public to nominate candidates to fill the position.

Those wishing to be considered for the appointment, or to offer nominations, should contact Grace Beck or Rachel Graves in the Office of the Governor at 605-773-3661. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current address, telephone number and relevant background information.

Haggar represents District 10, which includes an area of Minnehaha County encompassing the cities of Brandon, Corson and Renner. The district also includes an area in northeastern Sioux Falls encompassing Washington High School, Laura B. Anderson Elementary School, the South Dakota School for the Deaf and Willow Run Golf Course. A map of the district is available on the LRC website at http://sdlegislature.gov/img/Legislative_Districts/10.pdf.

Gov. Daugaard expects to name an appointee by the end of the summer.

-30-

Facebook Twitter