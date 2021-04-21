Rep. Howard attacking Gov. Noem again, claiming Regent appointments aren’t ‘conservative.’ GOP Committeeman fires back, claiming Howard wears cloak of ‘victim mentality’

Get the popcorn. Because things are heating up in Pennington County.

Frequent Kristi Noem critic and State Representative Taffy Howard was lobbing bombs at the Governor again yesterday for her recent appointments to the Board of Regents.

Rep. Howard penned a missive on Facebook claiming the Governor’s appointments of former Chief of Staff Tony Venhhuizen, SDAHO executive and former Senate Majority Leader Tim Rave, and former Senator and Appropriations Committee member Jeff Partridge did not seat “even one single conservative appointment” in the group.

The notion that there was not “even one single conservative appointment” in this group is a completely goofy notion, as all three would certainly fall on the right side of the political spectrum.

And I’m not the only one who noticed, as Pennington County GOP Committeeman Ed Randazzo took to facebook to call out Representative Howard, claiming that her “victim mentality is a cloak” she “chooses to wear.”

County Committeeman Ed fired off a note telling Taffy “Our Governor is revered nationwide by freedom loving Americans for her commonsense courageous leadership. And yet some continue to deride our state and its leaders. The victim mentality is a cloak you choose to wear. I choose to count the blessings we have here in South Dakota and look forward to helping make our state even better.”

To which she replied back to Ed in part “if you want to be the lobster in the pot and pretend nothing is wrong right up to the point of cultural death, go ahead, but I will not.”

The “Cloak of Victim Mentality” versus “Lobster in the pot.”

Glad to see everyone is getting along as well as usual in Rapid City Republican circles.