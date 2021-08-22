It’s a bit anti-climactic by now, but as I’d heard from Dakotafest and as noted on-line today, apparently State Rep. Taffy Howard is making little secret that she has already scheduled her announcement for Congress:
With that as a clearly confirmed fact by Taffy herself, the claim of “considering” and “exploring” the race as noted in her speeches and media interviews seems a bit silly.
4 thoughts on “Rep. Howard “considering” Congress for few weeks until her already planned announcement.”
There are a lot of fellows in the Rapid City area planning to attend the announcement party in hopes of being able to dance with Ms. Taffy later in the evening, when the slow dances start going on. I just wish it would get locked down.
Isn’t that how all politicians do it these days…they form exploratory committees and consider it and then announce so they can raise money and get multiple news cycles?
Isn’t that what Rounds did for the US Senate race?
nobody wanted to slow dance with Mr. Rounds
Rounds did it over 2 years prior to the election. Not exploring one week, dropping a website a couple days later and telling people of the impending announcement a couple of days after that.