Rep. Jensen notes six State Legislators in attendance at Pillow guy Cyber Symposium August 11, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns A further update on who we have from South Dakota at Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, straight from one of the sources: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
6 thoughts on “Rep. Jensen notes six State Legislators in attendance at Pillow guy Cyber Symposium”
There should not be wireless chips on voting machines.
Fortunately SD doesn’t use voting machines. All paper ballots.
Are these six forming the “gullible caucus” next year?
I’m embarrassed more of our legislators didn’t get a first hand account. Does it really take that much courage?
South Dakota’s vote fraud has these major components. I would start here if I was investigating in non-mail-in-ballot years:
1 – Voter roles – people registered in multiple states, distributed among contested regions
2 – FaceBook Dispositions – Find out how many votes needed to secure a race by spying on registered voters via FaceBook (and any other digital communications mechanism)
3 – Travel Trailers and Second Homes – come on in, vote, tip the election by however many votes are needed (a couple hundred in many cases), head back out again
Prediction: Sioux Falls is rife with fraud.
This kid of doxxing is a symptom of mental pathology, isn’t it?
I mean .. why not report on the information presented at the conference?
The broadcast platforms used for this symposium broke records.
It’s an honor it was held in SD, but embarrassing that the South Dakota Republican party – ousted from the House, Senate, and White House by fr aud – wasn’t fully supportive.
It’s telling .. it confirms hypotheses about the dynamics of SD BIGLY.
As a conservative state, we’re only masquerading.
Changing quickly, though ..
Twilight zone theme song should be playing in everyone’s head when they read these reports.