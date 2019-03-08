Rep. Johnson Opposes Bill to Federalize Elections
Washington, D.C. – Today U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) opposed legislation that would overhaul the election system in the United States and ultimately cost taxpayers billions of dollars. H.R.1 is the first piece of legislation proposed by Democrats in the 116th Congress.
“This bill is full of flaws, but what’s most startling is the billions of taxpayer dollars that would go towards political campaigns,”said Johnson. “The American people should not be forced to foot the bill for TV political ads of candidates they don’t agree with. H.R.1 would strip power from the states and essentially federalize our nation’s elections. Washington D.C. has enough problems, there’s no need to hand over more of the state’s authority to D.C. bureaucrats.”
H.R.1 would provide an estimated $2.15 million to individual federal candidates, costing the American taxpayer billions of dollars.
But what else does it do, Mr. Johnson?
https://www.axios.com/house-democrats-pass-hr1-voting-rights-election-reform-51be13ce-e539-4d40-902e-bd25bf2bf304.html
Campaign finance: Create a small donor, matching-fund system for congressional and presidential candidates; expand the prohibition of foreign political donations; require super PACs and “dark money” political groups to make their donors public; and restructure the Federal Election Commission.
Ethics: Mandate that presidents and vice presidents release 10 years of their tax returns; create an ethics code for the Supreme Court; and bar members of Congress from serving on corporate boards.
Voting rights: Allow citizens to register to vote online and be registered automatically; require paper ballots in federal elections; make Election Day a federal holiday; prohibit voter roll purging; and end partisan gerrymandering by having independent commissions redraw congressional districts.
So… nothing in there you could support? Really? How ’bout picking one or two and bringing them forward as individual bills? You know the Dems are asking for the moon here, and this has ZERO chance in the senate, so what’s the matter with finding some common ground and actually doing something about graft in the political system?
A matching fund? With what money?
Running for office is already a lucrative enterprise. People with no chance at all announce they are running for office, they get a campaign fund going, sucker folks into sending them money, pay their living expenses out of the proceeds, put every member of the family including the dog on the campaign payroll, and they want public matching funds?
No.
No.
No.
How about this reality? Last time I checked it took both house of congress to pass legislation into law. The Democrats and MSM act like just because House Democrats pass something it is law. HR1 has zero chance of becoming law….What great leadership these Democrats are showing.