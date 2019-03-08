Rep. Johnson Opposes Bill to Federalize Elections

Washington, D.C. – Today U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) opposed legislation that would overhaul the election system in the United States and ultimately cost taxpayers billions of dollars. H.R.1 is the first piece of legislation proposed by Democrats in the 116th Congress.

“This bill is full of flaws, but what’s most startling is the billions of taxpayer dollars that would go towards political campaigns,”said Johnson. “The American people should not be forced to foot the bill for TV political ads of candidates they don’t agree with. H.R.1 would strip power from the states and essentially federalize our nation’s elections. Washington D.C. has enough problems, there’s no need to hand over more of the state’s authority to D.C. bureaucrats.”

H.R.1 would provide an estimated $2.15 million to individual federal candidates, costing the American taxpayer billions of dollars.

###

Like this: Like Loading...