Good lord.
South Dakota State Representative Phil Jensen has introduced a resolution – HCR 6006 – decrying the “medieval standards of living” for January 6 insurrectionists.
So, Phil feels the legislature needs to be concerned about the “medieval standards of living” for the insurrectionists who attacked the police, vandalized the US Capitol, and tried to prevent the certification of the 2020 election?
Lest we forget…
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
and..
Among the elected officials whose name appears on the membership lists is South Dakota state Rep. Phil Jensen, who won a June Republican primary in his bid for reelection.
6 thoughts on “Rep. Phil Jensen introduces resolution decrying “medieval standards of living” for January 6 insurrectionists.”
One time I do agree with Jensen. It is shameful.
They hunted for Pelosi and Pence. They attacked and attacked for hours. Over what? A “stolen election”? Prove it. Oh. That’s right. You can’t. Because it didn’t happen.
There has not been enough evidence to prove one county’s votes were stolen, much less one state. And you need to flip four states. No court believed you. You don’t even believe you.
some insurrection, no weapons, Just flags and sticks.
…assaulting police with batons, hurling wooden boards and a fire extinguisher at police, threatening to assassinate government officials….
Thank you Mr. Jensen!
SOMEBODY has to stand-up for these people who are not being given access to a fair trial in my opinion, and the conditions in DC are not acceptible.
I’ve been reading some of the letters out of that pit .. it’s not good.
THUNE, ROUNDS, and JOHNSON – WHERE THE HECK ARE YOU GUYS!
I was in DC last July. I spoke with one of the officers attacked on January 6th. He had a hard time even talking about it. I remember him saying that after 3 hours of hand to hand combat, “your fists are numb”.
You flag-waving nut-jobs who support the traitors that attacked the Capitol… are a disgrace.