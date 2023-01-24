Rep. Phil Jensen proposes anti-vaxxer amendment to override laws providing for measles, polio vaccines, ebola

Draft-dodger. member of Oath-Keeper insurrection group. It looks like State Representative Phil Jensen is adding another superlative, as he adds anti-vaxxer to his repertoire and proposes a constitutional measure to give those actively infected with typhus and polio a constitutional right to hang out in crowded classrooms, and otherwise refuse treatment and confinement:
I’m pretty sure they called the Dark Ages that for a reason, with the active spread of bubonic plague. Which it seems that Representative Jensen is ok with seeking a return to.
It also answers the question of whether Representative Carl Perry will sign on to any bill placed under his nose, or if he actually reads the content of the pieces of paper with squiggly lines on them.
Because Perry also signed onto sponsor this measure to give someone actively infected with ebola the right to snuggle up next to him in church, since this person would have the right to refuse treatment, and can’t be denied going into public accommodations under the proposed amendment.
Seriously. Who comes up with these crackpot proposals?
The SDGOP, other state GOPs and national are not that far from Jensen’s positions. They let the crazies into the parties where they ransacked and sowed chaos in them.
Then you have Representative JC WhizBang (An old name given to him locally) from Aberdeen that is an example of how far the quality of representation has plummeted. Another legislator that is new from that district being a rabid anti-vaxxer/masker that follows RFK Jr positions on vaccines.
How did they gain any traction within the party and even elected? No opposition party. None!
Also in the news, dangerous conspiracy theorist Phil Jensen claims Tigers in the Jungle and they are dangerous despite fact that entire village currently doesn’t see a tiger.
Someone might have to explain to Silly Phil that the Supreme Court has already ruled on this topic in 1905. They might also have to use a picture book since some of the words might be a little too long for him also.
“Who comes up with these crackpot proposals?”
Republicans.
Flashback to the days when Pat was telling everyone to get the shot because he saw a Sanford chart. Pure genius obviously.
Or I was (and I do) rely on long-accepted principles of science to encourage people to get vaccinated.
You were wrong on the covid “vaccine.” It’s poison and it’s killing people.
Just stop digging Pat, I’m not sure you really
grasp those words you’re using. They duped millions of people, you’re not alone on this.
One could make the case this is the new RINO Party with the fringe radical Libertarians and religious nut jobs hijacking a major political party and calling the traditional policy focused, cordial and common sense Republicans RINOs and driving them from the party. Today’s RINO Party among many strange fixations is intent on pursuing it’s own morbid voter reduction program.
Everyone should have the right to their own bodies and the bodies of their children. It is called freedom and rights. My mother always asked me, “if everyone else jumped off a cliff, would you?” Common sense tells you to use your brain to assess choices. Common sense told me not to allow an experimental injection until it is proven safe. Now we see huge increases in deaths among young people. We have more vaccinated people dying of Covid than unvaccinated. Polio vaccinations, for example, were proven effective to eradicate polio with few side effects. People with a brain will get vaccinated for polio but skip the Covid jab. But it needs to be a choice made by the individual or parent of a child. Not a government forcing you. We need to yell freedom at the top of our lungs or the government will be controlling every aspect of our lives.
The measure says nothing about COVID. It goes after all vaccinations and procedures. It literally gives the ability of someone with cholera or ebola free rein to not receive treatment, and to spread it at will. It’s completely nuts.
It breaks my heart with all the name calling. We may not always see eye to eye on things, but we all love this State and our familes. Weather this bill passes or not, I do believe people still have the right to their medical decisions. That is still our freedom’s as an American. If a bill is presented and it would help South Dakotans keep our freedom of choice, we need to keep an open mind. If there is something on the books already, then that is great. Nobody in this state is making, the people, take things we don’t want at this time, but the
WHO and the WEF, would love to see everyone and every country do things they want. Those organizations feel they know what is best. This country was founded on each person being free and making their own decission for themselves and their families.
I feel people in this state do agree on one thing. We are Americans and we want what is best for this state.
Pushing ever closer to jungle primaries and ending party nominations for certain offices.