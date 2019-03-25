Rep. Schoenfish taking aim at possible 2020 primary opponent?

In his latest column submitted to the newspapers as printed this morning in the Yankton Press and Dakotan, District 19 State Representative Kyle Schoenfish makes a none-too-subtle jab about those who claim they don’t understand the state budget because they don’t get enough time:

SB 191 is the bill that sets the budget for July 2019 to June 2020. The approved budget increased funding for education and state employees by 2.5 percent. Nursing homes were the top priority for many legislators, and that was reflected in the budget. Nursing homes received a 10 percent increase in ongoing funding, which will go a long way in narrowing the private pay/Medicaid gap. The extra increase will set the funding base for future years, so even typical inflationary increases (often around 2 percent) going forward will be based on this new dollar amount. While the budget takes effect July 1, the increase will begin April 1, providing a boost to nursing homes sooner. Every year, a few individuals seem to keep repeating that the budget is done too quickly and at the last minute, but these discussions occur all during session, starting with the previous governor’s budget address in December and the current governor’s address in January. Various appropriations bills are done throughout session and are included in the final budget. As long as legislators pay attention, they can make an informed decision on the budget. The budget passed, 31-2, in the Senate and 53-6 in the House, with every Democrat and almost every Republican voting in favor.

Read it all here.

“As long as legislators pay attention, they can make an informed decision on the budget.” Ouch. Of course, this is a direct reference to District 19 State Senator Stace Nelson who nearly without fail votes against the budget, annually explaining his negative vote as lacking information, or having insufficient time to review it:

South Dakota lawmakers have passed a roughly $4.9 billion state budget, providing a funding boost for education and state employees and larger-than anticipated spending hikes for nursing homes and community support providers. and… Republican Sen. Stace Nelson, who voted against the budget, said lawmakers received it early in the morning and that he wanted more time to review it.

Read it here.

It’s interesting that Schoenfish is questioning Nelson’s excuse for voting against the budget, as after 4 elections to the State House of Representatives, Representative Schoenfish is among those who are no longer eligible to run for the same seat that they currently hold, setting him up for a potential primary election if he wishes to run for office again in 2020.

Considering how acerbic the Senate GOP Caucus finds Nelson, after his formation of a caucus to oppose Republicans last year, and his being put in time-out from the GOP Caucus this year, Schoenfish might find some support for his candidacy among those who are weary of Nelson’s attacks.

Looking at the chart above, 2020 already has the potential for several competitive primary elections.

Keep your eye on how things develop. At the least, it will be entertaining to watch.

Like this: Like Loading...