Rep. Spencer Gosch being tested for Coronavirus

From the Argus comes a report of the Speaker Pro Tempore of the House being tested for the coronavirus:
Rep. Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, was tested on Thursday after falling sick on Wednesday and becoming more ill overnight, House Speaker Steven Haugaard announced at the start of the House’s floor session on Thursday. Legislators confirmed to the Argus Leader that it was for COVID-19.
Gosch can’t have contact with anyone for several days while waiting for his COVID-19 test result, Haugaard said.
Scary stuff. Please keep Rep. Gosch in your thoughts.
Wow! That’s one powerful hoax of a virus!
Trump, Rush, and Hannity are just going to kill more supporters if they keep trying to downplay this as some conspiracy. What a bunch of clowns. They are predicting a 60% infection rate and projecting SD will lose around 10k people. This is from some of the leading experts at Sanford who are preparing. This isn’t a joke. Stay clean and protect yourself so we can protect the 2% who can’t risk getting this.
10k in SD? Right now the flu in SD has killed nearly 20.
10k people haven’t died world wide. Currently it is under 5k.
1,000 have died in Italy and that country has the 2nd highest mortality rate. Italy has a population of over 60 million. SD has 850k.
You are at the front end of an exponential growth curve. I think 10k seems really high, though.