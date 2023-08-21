Rep. Sue Peterson having fundraiser featuring Atty General on September 7

From my mailbox, State Representative Sue Peterson, who is a candidate for State Senate in the coming year, will be hosting a fundraiser in Sioux Falls on September 7 featuring Attorney General Marty Jackley as the guest of honor:
Given that it is rumored to be a marquee primary race, it’s an interesting list of names showing up on the co-host list, including the Lt. Governor, State Auditor Rich Sattgast, State Treasurer Josh Haeder, several members of team Rounds, and a number of legislators.
The “ask” for co-hosts was, I am told, $1,000. 73 co-hosts if i heard it right.
If that is true, this is a very amazing show of strength; she will haul in $100,000 in one event.
remarkable.
I highly doubt all those people gave her $1,000. I see several known to not like her as a legislator. We’re they asked? Or does she continue to use the same names of previous supporters without asking.
What do you want to bet Alex suddenly decides to run for re-election to the city council rather than go head-to-head with Sue?