Rep. Sue Peterson having fundraiser featuring Atty General on September 7

From my mailbox, State Representative Sue Peterson, who is a candidate for State Senate in the coming year, will be hosting a fundraiser in Sioux Falls on September 7 featuring Attorney General Marty Jackley as the guest of honor:

Given that it is rumored to be a marquee primary race, it’s an interesting list of names showing up on the co-host list, including the Lt. Governor, State Auditor Rich Sattgast, State Treasurer Josh Haeder, several members of team Rounds, and a number of legislators.