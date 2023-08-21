Rep. Sue Peterson having fundraiser featuring Atty General on September 7

@SoDakCampaigns

From my mailbox, State Representative Sue Peterson, who is a candidate for State Senate in the coming year, will be hosting a fundraiser in Sioux Falls on September 7 featuring Attorney General Marty Jackley as the guest of honor:

Given that it is rumored to be a marquee primary race, it’s an interesting list of names showing up on the co-host list, including the Lt. Governor, State Auditor Rich Sattgast, State Treasurer Josh Haeder, several members of team Rounds, and a number of legislators.

3 thoughts on “Rep. Sue Peterson having fundraiser featuring Atty General on September 7”

  1. The “ask” for co-hosts was, I am told, $1,000. 73 co-hosts if i heard it right.

    If that is true, this is a very amazing show of strength; she will haul in $100,000 in one event.

    remarkable.

    Reply

    1. I highly doubt all those people gave her $1,000. I see several known to not like her as a legislator. We’re they asked? Or does she continue to use the same names of previous supporters without asking.

      Reply

  2. What do you want to bet Alex suddenly decides to run for re-election to the city council rather than go head-to-head with Sue?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *