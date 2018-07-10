Rep. Tim Goodwin shares Krebs’ ‘rulings’ on D30 State Senate race options

State Representative Tim Goodwin sent out a recent Legislative update that talks about how the Secretary of State Shantel Krebs has ruled in the D30 State Senate Race. Which has me wondering how a ministerial office is able to rule on anything…

From the Desk of Tim R. Goodwin, Representative, District 30

Ruling on the vacant Republican senate seat in district 30… Last week’s article ended “to be continued next week..” The reason I ended it that way was because I wasn’t sure what the ruling would be regarding Senator Russell’s vacated senate seat. In review, Senator Russell ran in the June 5th Republican Primary and won. Vote totals were

Sen. Lance Russell 1922 votes 60%

Former Sen. Bruce Rampelberg 865 votes 27%

Patricia Shiery 413 votes 13%

Senator Russell won his re-election in the primary by a large margin. Next he ran a state-wide campaign for the Attorney General seat on the General Election ballot, which will be held Nov. 6, 2018. This campaign for Attorney General was just for the delegates that were also selected in the June 5th primaries (unless you ran unopposed. In that case you were automatically a delegate).

On June 21-23, the state Republican Party had a convention in Pierre, SD. The Democratic Party had their convention the weekend before in Sioux Falls, SD. At the convention, we delegates selected the State Constitutional Officers, one being the Attorney General, a position currently held by Marty Jackley.

The actual delegate vote was held on Saturday morning, June 23. To make matters more confusing, Sen. Russell was told by the Sec. of State that he had to resign his newly won Republican senate candidate position to be the Republican Attorney General candidate in the General Election on Nov. 6, 2018, should he win. Clear as mud? Yea…

So, Senator Russell resigned his senate seat on June 22 in order to be eligible to run for Attorney General. The election was the next morning, June 23rd. Sen. Russell lost on the second ballot to Jason Ravnsborg for the Republican Attorney General spot in the General Election. So now what???

Well, the Secretary of State has ruled that the delegates from District 30 that being Fall River county, Custer county and the portion of Pennington county that is in District 30, need to muster and vote in a Republican senate candidate. The Sec. of State has also ruled that if Lance Russell wins that delegate vote, she will put him on the General Election ballot in November. There! I explained it!!

So what’s next? The state chairman, Dan Lederman, is responsible to coordinate with each Republican Chair from the 3 mentioned counties and schedule a meeting for the purpose of selecting the Republican senate candidate. I have spoken with Lance, and he is a candidate for his vacated position. So at that meeting, time and date yet to be determined, nominations will be made from the floor with a second needed and then the delegates will vote in our Republican senate candidate.

My opinion is that Lance should get his position back as he won it handily in the primary on June 5th. The only thing he did was run for a higher post, the Attorney General position, causing his resignation should he have won.

Until next week, Julie Frye-Mueller and I thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve as your two representatives in the state house.

Tim R. Goodwin, Representative, District 30

