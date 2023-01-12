Rep. Wil Mortenson reworks House State Affairs Committee, and announces new ground rules

What’s happening with House State Affairs has the attention of a number of people in the State Legislature, as State Representative Will Mortenson has apparently updated the ground rules for the committee and is running a far tighter ship than people may have experienced in the past:

He said Wednesday that night meetings would be scheduled only as “a last resort.” He doesn’t plan to delay bill hearings for amendments and said the committee won’t take remote testimony. As for what he described as “repeated issues” that the committee has already voted on, Mortenson said those will receive “shorter but equal” time for testimony, “no matter how contested.”

The “No remote testimony” rule stands out, as it changes the landscape. If you want to be heard on a measure, you need to go to Pierre and show up.

I think there’s good and bad in that, but we’ll see.