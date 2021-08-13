Reporter engaging in puffery for the sake of a story. Claims state bought jet, when it didn’t.

Christopher Vondracek, South Dakota Correspondent for Forum News, just posted a story writing about Governor Kristi Noem that was somewhat complimentary. Except for that part where he just wrote what he wanted and wasn’t worried about facts that have been out there for a week or more.

It’s the “will do” that is keeping people guessing. Noem has notched national TV spots, and traveled to fundraisers in Wyoming, Texas, and Florida. She’s given speeches in Iowa and Minnesota and campaigned last fall in New Hampshire. These are the places one would go if they were running for president, not South Dakota governor. But, so far, Noem insists she has her eyes on a 2022 gubernatorial campaign, not the White House. But if Noem does look to pivot toward a more Trumpian brand, she could do worse than take a trip down Vanocker Canyon or attend a charity auction in Deadwood, where Noem T-shirts now hang in stores.

Read that here.

And then we get to this part, which he just made it up as he went along.

And at least by mid-August, the ride is smooth for Noem. Pierre isn’t in session till next year. Democrats still lack a challenger. And the state just purchased the jet Noem requested and legislators approved.

Wait, what? The problem with that jet thing, is that it just didn’t happen. From August 5th:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s purchase of an updated state airplane was completed Thursday, with the state opting for a bigger, faster and newer turboprop after some lawmakers questioned whether she was hoping to buy a jet. The Department of Transportation completed the purchase of a 2015 Beechcraft King Air 350 for about $4.5 million, spokesman Ian Fury confirmed. The aircraft, which holds up to nine passengers, is marketed to business executives with pull-out work tables, a built-in refreshment center and onboard Wi-Fi.

Read the entire story here.

I’m sure saying the state purchased the jet she requested flows much better in a sentence than stating the state updated to a newer turboprop airplane. The problem is that those are two entirely different things, especially after there was a big folderol during the legislative session over the whole topic.

But, another day, another example of how the press sometimes behaves when it comes to Kristi Noem.

I mean, we wouldn’t want our media reporting accurately about the Governor or anything.