From twitter comes an unverified report – I’m assuming it’s coming via Tom Lawrence from the twitter feed for the Democrat Blog SD Standard – claiming to speak with family members of the deceased in Saturday night’s accident involving the Attorney General:
If this is the case, it seems to be what many have assumed, a tremendously horrible accident where someone was walking on or alongside the road in the pitch black of night, with the accident occurring at around 10:30pm.
Knowing that stretch of highway, there are dips and rises, and if a person was in the wrong place at the wrong time on the road as someone came over a slight hill in the highway, the results could be an unforeseen tragedy.
An official report is said to be released yet today.
Update – there’s more on this story at the Argus Leader.
Victor said he and his cousin planned to fix Boever’s white Ford pickup Sunday morning, but at some point in the evening, Boever decided not to wait and began walking to his truck.
That’s when he was killed while walking along Highway 14 west of Highmore. Nick Nemec, Victor’s brother, is a former Democratic state legislator and party delegate who ran unsuccessfully for the Public Utilities Commission in 2012.
16 thoughts on “Reports of AG accident claim man was walking on/along highway at night”
This needs to be said… there is wild speculation all over social media about this accident. Some suggesting the AG was under the influence. Some suggesting a cover up. This site suggesting it was a horrible accident with someone walking at night.
Because there was a fatality and you have a public official involved, law enforcement is going to make sure they get this right. I am very confident that they will put together a report that is accurate. After that, we can debate on what should happen. The point is this – we don’t know what happened. WE don’t know if the victim was in the road or on the shoulder of the road. We don’t know if either the driver or the victim had been drinking. We don’t know if the driver was distracted or how fast he was going. We do know that this was on the edge of Highmore just coming out of town – there are no hills in the highway here coming out of Highmore heading west so that too is speculation.
Let’s wait for the full report and then we can debate what should happen. As of now, yes it was a tragic accident. But we don’t know if one of the parties was more responsible than the other.
There are no hill-hills, but slight rises and dips in the road in places, where there are no passing zones. But I do agree that we need the official report.
Praying for Jason as, regardless of fault, this will be a difficult time. Praying for the family of the person killed as well.
I drove by the scene at 11AM yesterday. The highway was open and there was an obvious investigation in progress. Road wasn’t closed
they must have been taking a coffee break when we went through there at 9:06 AM (according to my cell phone data) and returned when you went by.
The facts are Ravnsborg was on his way home from a Republican fundraiser at a Redfield bar.as tweeted by Ravnsborg himself. The facts are the family didn’t know about the death until later the following day after Noem gave her speech. The facts are the state is giving out even less information than they would for any other fatal accident.
The FACTs are there is nothing else to report. Its called an investigation so until they investigate and come to a conclusion, there is nothing else to report.
The facts are he didn’t report the incident until the following morning because he claims he thought he hit a deer. The facts are the victim wasn’t found until the following day.
It was stated that he is a light drinker. Let’s hope that didn’t come from the same people who said Noem was a light speeder.
Claims he thought he hit a deer. Yes, it was dark but he had to either be distracted or speeding to not know what he hit. Will be interesting to see if he was on the shoulder of the road at impact. The fact that he hit a man and then went home is quite remarkable. I’m as Republican as anyone, but this doesn’t look good for the AG. And this is why politicians should have a driver. Every time.
I’ve hit quite a few deer in my day. The only time I didn’t see it was a deer was when it ran into the side of my vehicle. There is no mistaking a deer when you run it over in front of your headlights. This sounds fishy if he couldn’t tell and didn’t even check to make sure the deer was dead and off the road. Sounds like he got to go home and sleep it off before the investigation even began.
Right? How do you not stop and look around, check your car for damage? A person is not going to scurry off like a wounded deer. And deer don’t wear clothes. Extremely fishy.
The first thing the dispatcher will ask is if the deer is dead and out of the roadway. If you can’t confirm that, they will send an officer to check. The body would have been found that evening. Something doesn’t add up.
Isn’t it very dark out at night, maybe hard to see especially if not right next to the road?