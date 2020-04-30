Representative Qualm claims we should believe he’s all about healthcare. Nevermind that Dr. who isn’t buying it.

Representative Lee Qualm seems to be feeling a bit of heat. Because this week in his District’s papers, he’s placed a couple of ads, one of which claims he has all sorts of healthcare credentials.

As noted on Qualm’s facebook page:

Qualm claims he’s “…a proven leader who works hard to enhance healthcare in SD?” Really?

Well…ok.. except for that time he voted against adding vaccinating children against meningitis to the state vaccination schedule.

And nevermind his claim of a false link between autism and vaccinations, that was part of his testimony on his bill House Bill 1235.. that anti-healthcare bill where he was the prime sponsor of a measure to not just end mandatory vaccination for school attendance, but made it a class one misdemeanor – that’s up to one year in jail – if an employer requires vaccinations for employees of nursing homes & state medical students.

Anyway, there’s one item that really got my attention in his ad. The first bullet where Qualm claims we should look at him as a health leader because he was the “Prime Sponsor of a Commemoration Honoring Dr. Jerome Bentz of Platte as the 2015 Family Doctor of the Year.”

Why? Because Dr. Jerome Bentz has his own opinion about this years’ District 21 State Senate Primary. And as reflected to a couple of the newspapers in District 21, it doesn’t really reflect glowingly on Qualm’s health care leadership:

To the Editor: Erin Tobin and Lee Qualm are running for the District 21 Senate seat. Erin, a west river rancher’s wife, and her husband have 2 children in elementary school and is a certified nurse practitioner. Lee, a farmer and rancher from west of Platte, has been in the SD House of Representatives for 8 years. He has term-limited out and is hoping that voters will send him across the hall to the Senate Chamber. In his campaign announcement Lee touted his accomplishments, but failed to remind voters of the misguided medical bills he has sponsored. Most noteworthy was HB1235 which would have abolished mandatory childhood vaccination requirements. Proponents labeled this bill a “medical freedom act”. Had this bill passed less children would’ve received childhood vaccinations and eventually SD would have had an increase or outbreak of vaccine preventable infectious diseases like measles. Lest you brush this off as alarmist, you should note the 2019 measles outbreak in Oregon which has a strong anti-vaccination lobby. Between September 2018 and July 2019 New York also experienced a measles outbreak brought on by vaccine hesitancy, exercise of parental freedom to refuse immunization, and non-medical vaccine opponents. 649 patients contracted measles (most were not vaccinated) and nearly 6% had complications. The cost of managing this epidemic totaled more than 8 million dollars. To my knowledge HB1235 was brought forward without ever consulting any SD medical practitioners. The entire SD medical community including physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, hospitals, and the SD Department of Health testified against it. Fortunately it was overwhelmingly killed in the Health and Human Services Committee by a resounding 10 to 2 vote. It’s baffling that a lifelong farmer/rancher with no medical background would sponsor such an ill-advised medical bill. But then again, maybe it’s not surprising since no SD medical professionals or organizations were consulted. Erin is a solid conservative prolife candidate who understands and will promote South Dakota agriculture. She will use her medical experience and expertise and work alongside (rather than against) our medial community to promote the health and wellbeing of our children and adults. It’s time for a change—vote ERIN TOBIN. Sincerely,

Jerome W. Bentz, MD Family Physician in Platte, SD

Ouch.

“In his campaign announcement Lee touted his accomplishments, but failed to remind voters of the misguided medical bills he has sponsored….

To my knowledge HB1235 was brought forward without ever consulting any SD medical practitioners. The entire SD medical community including physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, hospitals, and the SD Department of Health testified against it….

It’s baffling that a lifelong farmer/rancher with no medical background would sponsor such an ill-advised medical bill. But then again, maybe it’s not surprising since no SD medical professionals or organizations were consulted.”

It doesn’t sound as if the 2015 South Dakota Family Physician of the Year that Lee cites in his advertising believes Qualm is “a proven leader works hard to enhance healthcare in SD.”

If anything, I think he’s telling people the exact opposite.