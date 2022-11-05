And another endorsement for Governor Noem from Twitter:
In SD, we put our students first in education. From getting our kids back in classrooms to banning divisive topics like Critical Race Theory from SD education, I’ve worked alongside Rep. Sue Peterson to make sure our students are always priority #1. Grateful to have her support. pic.twitter.com/gSndlHj7Z1
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 4, 2022
6 thoughts on “Representative Sue Peterson endorses Governor Noem”
Sad to see Sue
When is Odenbach’s coming out? How about Hansen?
Hopefully never….its not like the Governor will support Hansen for speaker anyway
I am sure they don’t want to be headline grabbers by endorsing her……as she said they were—for being conservative
https://twitter.com/KristiNoem/status/1588560508226924545
Hansen couldn’t get in line fast enough to suck up.
She has power because they give it to her. Sad!