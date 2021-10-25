He was complaining on facebook last night that the Senate redistricters were drawing a plan he didn’t like, and now he’s in the Argus Leader complaining about the map that the State Senate has designed might cause him to have an election.
State Representative Tom Pischke just doesn’t seem to be starting this week on a positive note:
“I do feel the Senate map is targeting me and other conservatives,” said Rep. Tom Pischke, the District 25 Republican from Dell Rapids who’s among several House members to speak out against the “Blackbird” proposal, the formal name for the redistricting map being carried by Sen. Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, and endorsed by Senate members on the redistricting committee.
and..
And some House members wonder if that’s all a recipe to rid the Legislature of a few social conservatives while protecting moderates.
and..
The source of the controversy around the Blackbird proposal, he (Schoenbeck) said, stems from how “gerrymandered” the current legislative districts are. Fixing that with a new map will compact districts, and more straight lines will unavoidably cause some heartburn among incumbents.
“Nobody owns a district,” Schoenbeck said. “The process is way more important than any one of us.”
Tom should turn that frown upside down.
Voters don’t like a grumpy candidate, and he might have to be hitting some doors before this is all over.
5 thoughts on “Representative Tom Pischke continues to complain about redistricting, claiming others are out to get him”
Tom needs a dose of reality, there were a lot of people in Sioux Falls represented by Dell Rapids folks. Sorry that he has to represent his own city, but that is how this works. Furthermore, none of those Dell Rapids representatives will talk to their constituents unless it is about an upcoming abortion protest. The blackbird map would be a win for those in Sioux Falls.
There are a lot of people in Moody County who do not want to be represented by Minnehaha County politicians. The Blackbird plan stinks for Moody County.
Moody County residents kind of like having CAFOs and dairies and egg factories. Nobody in Minnehaha County does. Moody County is the location of a rather hostile billboard on I-29 about how we reject animal activists because furs, game and livestock are our economy. It’s been up for years; I doubt it would last more than a week in Minnehaha County. Lumping us all in the same district with Minnehaha County is a slap.
So tell us that Dell Rapids (a mile or so from the county line) has more in common with Sioux Falls than Moody County. A few thousand folks in eastern Sioux Falls probably disagree.
If you don’t want to get lumped in with others than you need more people to live there. Simple as that. Blackbird doesn’t have any of the SF metro in 25, so I seriously doubt you have any understanding about Dell Rapids or Hartford, which have more in common with Flandreau than they do with SF. You’ve lived in this state long enough to know better than throw this weak argument out there.
Is this a paid advertisement by the ultras? It seems to use their labels