Republican Atty Generals campaign against fascist cancel culture in new video Posted on July 1, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 5 Comments ↓ As the liberal left tries to erase history, the Republican Attorney Generals are bringing attention to "cancel culture" in a new YouTube Video:
More partisan junk food. RAGA has some serious house cleaning to do and tries to distract with this pandering mess.
Hitting the big issues, I see. What happened, PP? You were always a reliable source of info and political gossip, and a welcome check against the far right wack-a-doodles. This issue is a straw man built on top of a haystack, yet you flog it to death. Nothing about Russian bounties or surging covid cases, and I won’t hold my breath. Trumpism has claimed my former favorite S.D. political blog.
Interestingly, it’s not uncommon for Confederate flags to show up in the crowds waving Trump banners and wearing MAGA hats. How is that Civil War secession thing something to be proud of? It doesn’t need to be erased, it just needs to be relegated to the past, where it belongs, like the era before women’s suffrage. The statues can be moved to museums.
“Tear down public displays of history” is not a policy, platform, or legal proposal.
It is childish bullying.
Eventually, the bully runs into someone who puts her lights out. In a nutshell, that is Trump, who has helped get the tentacles off our necks.
“Trumpism” has come to mean “accurate assessment of the issues in the frame of the US Constitution and its codified values”.
Don’t like it?
MOVE TO CANADA.
TRUMP 2020
#KAG
Are people seriously grousing about the Republican Attorney Generals defending the rule of law?