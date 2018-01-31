Republican Candidate for Congress Dusty Johnson reacts to the State of the Union address Posted on January 30, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Succinct
Relevant
Ironic.
Good message..but lose the music