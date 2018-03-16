Republican Candidate for Congress Dusty Johnson talks about his position on abortion – As your Congressman, he will fight for life.

Posted on by 3 Comments ↓

From the Dusty Johnson for Congress Facebook page, Dusty talks about his position on abortion:

3 Replies to “Republican Candidate for Congress Dusty Johnson talks about his position on abortion – As your Congressman, he will fight for life.”

  1. anon

    the key word being ‘never’, meaning Dusty believes the 40+ year precedent of the Hyde Amendment is insufficient. which is a fair personal opinion to hold, but how is that different than the government using the taxes of a taxpayer who is a pacifist because he believes in the sanctity of life to fund the armed forces?

    Reply
  3. "Very Stable Genius"

    I am sorry for your loss and I truly mean that, but frankly Roe v. Wade doesn’t legalize abortions during the second trimester….

    No one, absolutely no one that I have ever met is for abortion, but a government that can stop abortions is a government that can demand abortions….. I give communist China and a Taliban Afghanistan as examples of this reality.

    There is a reason that the great conservative Barry Goldwater voted against a Constitutional amendment in 1983 to ban abortions; and it wasn’t because he believed in abortions, but because he understand that a woman’s body was her’s and not the government’s…. And lets not forget that his own wife was one of the founders of Planned Parenthood in Arizona – an organization which is often attacked by the pro life crowd – because she believed in women’s health issues as well and the libertarian right to one’s body.

    And let us remember, that when we talk of life as a political issue, how can we claim to be “pro-life,” if we support a Darwinistic approach to health care or give carte blanche to the continual war as well?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.