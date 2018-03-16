Republican Candidate for Congress Dusty Johnson talks about his position on abortion – As your Congressman, he will fight for life. Posted on March 15, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ From the Dusty Johnson for Congress Facebook page, Dusty talks about his position on abortion: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
the key word being ‘never’, meaning Dusty believes the 40+ year precedent of the Hyde Amendment is insufficient. which is a fair personal opinion to hold, but how is that different than the government using the taxes of a taxpayer who is a pacifist because he believes in the sanctity of life to fund the armed forces?
This is excellent.
I am sorry for your loss and I truly mean that, but frankly Roe v. Wade doesn’t legalize abortions during the second trimester….
No one, absolutely no one that I have ever met is for abortion, but a government that can stop abortions is a government that can demand abortions….. I give communist China and a Taliban Afghanistan as examples of this reality.
There is a reason that the great conservative Barry Goldwater voted against a Constitutional amendment in 1983 to ban abortions; and it wasn’t because he believed in abortions, but because he understand that a woman’s body was her’s and not the government’s…. And lets not forget that his own wife was one of the founders of Planned Parenthood in Arizona – an organization which is often attacked by the pro life crowd – because she believed in women’s health issues as well and the libertarian right to one’s body.
And let us remember, that when we talk of life as a political issue, how can we claim to be “pro-life,” if we support a Darwinistic approach to health care or give carte blanche to the continual war as well?