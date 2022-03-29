Whoof. This does not appear to be a good year for Democrat Legislative chances.
Democrats filed for 44 Legislative Candidates by the end of the day today. To Republicans’ 154 – almost 50 more than there are legislative seats to be had.
And some of those Democrats are obvious placeholders.
Keep reading, as there will be more to come on this.
One thought on “Republican Legislative Candidates outnumber Dem candidates 3-1”
Once the list of candidates is final, will you do another district-by-district analysis of the races, similar to the one you published earlier in March? I appreciate what you do.