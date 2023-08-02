Republican Roundtable group hosting Debate Watch Party & Social – August 23 in Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls based Republican Roundtable group which has been meeting regularly for the last year or so is having a big public event, as the local group hosts a Debate Watch Party, with social hour on August 23rd at the Minnehaha County Country Club.

There will be a social hour with appetizers & desert, featuring national economic leaders, followed by the debate watch party with debate bingo, and a straw poll to determine who is the most popular among attendees. Get your tickets today via eventbrite.