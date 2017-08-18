Republicans at the Brown County Fair this weekend

Flyover country loves Trump. pic.twitter.com/ojmfBdsV2H
— Brown County GOP-SD (@BrownCountyGOPS) August 16, 2017
We loved having @SenJohnThune here at @TheBCFair. pic.twitter.com/FyvKPXyG9K
— Brown County GOP-SD (@BrownCountyGOPS) August 18, 2017
WOW. @martyjackley and @shantelkrebs hanging out at our booth today. @TheBCFair pic.twitter.com/jpQ1U0JnyD
— Brown County GOP-SD (@BrownCountyGOPS) August 18, 2017
That’s a nice picture of recent graduates from Trump University… Say, how come the Minnehaha GOP never had a booth at the Sioux Empire Fair last week?