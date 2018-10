Billie Sutton had one of his weakest pressers of the campaign this afternoon announcing “Republicans for Sutton.”

After previously endorsing Obama & Hillary for president, and taking part in ‘crowning’ Reverend Sun Myung Moon, Larry Pressler came back to town to read off of a script and to try to gain attention and spoke about endorsing Billie Sutton…. after he and his wife donated $1500 to Kristi Noem for Governor earlier this year.

(Larry does remember it’s South Dakota he’s in, doesn’t he? )

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...