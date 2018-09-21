Republicans – Time to get out and Early Vote! Posted on September 21, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Vote to Re-elect Senator Al Novstrup in District 3. The reasonable choice.
I would encourage all of the conservatives to also contact friends and relatives to get out and vote for Republicans; we can’t be complacent!
If your friends or relatives will vote Democrat, make sure they get out and vote on November 7th!