Resolution attacks Dusty Johnson for halting President taking money away from military?

A resolution has been introduced this week in the State Senate attacking Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson for his recent vote to block President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency along the southern border. Supposedly, one is coming in the House too.
But is it quite as simple as trying to portray it as a vote against President Trump, as it seems people are howling?
In a recent response from the Congressman, it’s evident that it’s a much more complex issue than the knee jerking responses try to portray:
The resolution filed in the legislature seems to be complaining that Dusty drew the line at taking money from the military infrastructure as was appropriated by Congress. These resolutions people are grousing about are that Dusty held on for the military budget not to be robbed?
Why would the legislators proposing this want money be stripped from the military?
Remember, this is coming from the same state legislature who brings bills year after year trying to strengthen the legislative branch against the executive branch in South Dakota.
Literally, they are asking for colleagues to vote that the executive branch at the national level needs more authority against the legislative branch. Are they now going to start demanding that all executive branches should be far stronger than the Legislatures in the Judicial – Executive – Legislative mix?
I guess I don’t have a problem with our Congressman standing up to the President when he feels something is in the best interest of South Dakota. I didn’t have a problem with Kristi Noem doing it, and I don’t have a problem with Dusty doing it.
Before we throw pablum out for the Facebook mob, maybe we need to take a look at what we believe our Government should be, and how we think the separation of powers between the branches of Government should work.
well said, Mr P. We elected a representative who supports the POTUS when he’s right and opposes him when he’s wrong.
A resolution? Why not send the Mexicans a resolution telling them to stay on their side of the border? That should fix things in no time at all. Good use of time elected officials.
I don’t know that this resolution is worthwhile, but I still don’t support Dusty’s vote against the emergency declaration. I still don’t think this is a separation of powers or constitutional issue, and I don’t think that taking some funds from the military can be considered “robbing” the military; like any and every government agency there is fat in the military budget, and given President Trump’s support for the military, he would not hamstring them as would have the prior anti-military president.
Dusty’s problem is that everyone and their dog in the GOP has an opinion on the wall. This issue permeates the GOP primary electorate like few issues. It is THE reason Donald Trump’s supporters backed him 1,000 percent.
Dusty is not viewed as a constitutionalist like Rand Paul or Justin Amash. He is viewed as a never Trumper by many in the GOP primary electorate. He is viewed as an establishment figure that doesn’t like Trumpism.
That’s all fine but that is how he is viewed.
I appreciate that Dusty has issues he is willing to lose an election over. I just didn’t expect to see one of those issues become his defining moment within his first 2 months.
This is a big political landmine he has stepped on. It’s a slap in the face to Trump. Its fascinating to see.
Will be interesting to see if a fringe wacky candidate runs or if a legit candidate like Ried Holien steps forward.
Either way I believe a primary would be very contentious and close. If Trump tweeted support to his opponent the race would be over and the entire future SD political landscape would be rewritten.
I also think these legislators would be using their time better to post a Facebook video that can be shared rather than failing on this resolution. The masses will not see the resolution.
Word is it that Goodwin is talking to people about running for Senate or Congress. This is his issue to elevate himself.