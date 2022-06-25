Rhoden wins Lt Governor Race June 25, 2022June 25, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
8 thoughts on “Rhoden wins Lt Governor Race”
You Republicans are divided, aren’t you? AND, is it true that Rhoden once contributed to Daschle? But then again, Noem once went to a Daschle political retreat in the Hills, didn’t she (1998)?
If there was ever a case to be made for RINOs in the GOP, it would be the fake Republicans who voted to toss out our Lt Gov for a failed primary candidate. They intentionality tried to hurt the gop in the fall. Luckily, the elephant has a good memory
I agree! These people are not Republicans; they are members of the Tea Party, and it’s frightening. We must not let them strangle our party
You guys are like the mad scientist who has created a monster. #ItsAlive!
Now, let me get this right, was it the RINOs, or the other guys, who gave the Democrats not only their District 15 back in Sioux Falls, but also now District 10, too?
Those who show up make the decisions. In today’s case, Sioux Falls had many uber MAGA delegates show up. Haugaard made that way too close. Can you imagine if Dusty would have had to run at the convention – even he may have lost with today’s crowd. Rhoden would have won in a primary 70 to 30.
As for Jackley, he needs to step it up. His race was way too close as well. No more mistakes like the Laura Kaiser situation. Be decisive and stop trying to run for the next office. Be the best AG you can be without worrying about the next election.
Marty Jackley probably ignored Kaiser to gain the political support of the corrupt law enforcement agents she exposed, but even if we assume it was an honest mistake, attempting to silence her by delaying her $1.5 million payout was clearly an abuse of power.
The Democrats’ attack ads have already been written … by Noem.
They should have just arm wrestled, like Mr. Rhoden wanted.