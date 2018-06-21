Rhoden withdraws from house race. What about his opponent?

Here’s a note from Larry Rhoden via the Noem for Governor campaign:

First of all, I want to say how humbled I am to join Kristi’s team as her pick for Lieutenant Governor. Kristi has real vision, and she’s a true fighter.

I first met Kristi at a meeting on ethanol with President Bush. I didn’t know much about her then, but you could tell she was serious about her responsibilities. That’s never changed. From the time we served together in the state legislature, I’ve admired Kristi’s conservative values, focus, and drive – characteristics that will serve South Dakota well.

Truth be told, I share that “all in” mentality. That’s why I delivered a letter to the South Dakota Secretary of State to withdraw my candidacy for re-election to the South Dakota House of Representatives. I want it to be clear before this week’s convention vote that I’m fully committed to helping Kristi implement her conservative vision for our state as her Lieutenant Governor.

Thank you for your work within the Republican Party and for your service as a delegate. If you have any questions for me, please don’t hesitate to reach out at larry@kristiforgovernor.com .

Sincerely,

Larry