Richard Thomason Announces Candidacy for At-Large Seat on Sioux Falls City Council

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Richard L. Thomason announced today that he will be a candidate for an At-Large Seat on the Sioux Falls City Council in 2024.

Thomason moved with his family to Sioux Falls as a child and is a graduate of Lincoln High School. Following graduation from college, Richard returned to Sioux Falls to begin his professional career and currently serves as the Relationship Manager at Central Bank.

“I moved to Sioux Falls before I was three and have loved it ever since,” said Thomason. “I’m humbled and excited to have the opportunity to serve this great city that gives us all so much,” he added.

Thomason was elected in 2020 to serve as a State Representative from District 13 (south central Sioux Falls). Currently, Alex Jensen serves on the Council in the At-Large seat and has announced his support for Richard, following his decision not to seek re-election.

“While I’m saddened my term on the council is coming to a close, I’m incredibly excited Richard has decided to run,” said Councilor Alex Jensen. “He has a sincere understanding of the issues facing our community, and I know he’ll be a great advocate for public safety and fiscal responsibility,” Jensen added.

Thomason is a firm advocate for fiscal responsibility with balanced budgets and low taxes. He has a commonsense approach to decision making that involves research and communication with both sides of an issue to be fully informed.

“Sioux Falls is one of the best places to raise a family, and I want it not only to stay that way but get even better,” said Thomason. “I have great respect for our city government and am excited for the opportunity to get involved in a meaningful way to help take Sioux Falls to the next level,” he added.

###