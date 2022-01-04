Rick Rylance, Former Executive VP of Dacotah Bank, files for District 3 House

This one is hot off the press this afternoon, as Rick Rylance of Aberdeen, former Executive VP of Dacotah Bank has filed paperwork to form a Campaign Committee for a run for District 3 House.

Rylance, a registered Republican, would potentially be in a 3-way primary race against current Representatives Drew Dennert and Carl Perry for the two House seats if they file as expected to run for another term.

We’ll continue to monitor candidate filings as they continue coming in for what’s already shaping up to be a very active primary campaign season.

Stay tuned for more.