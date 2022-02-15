Right wing radio host Mark Levin was on his radio show recently grousing over the failure of a Convention of States resolution in South Dakota, and used his pulpit to attack South Dakota State Senators Lee Schoenbeck and Dave Johnson, going so far as to challenge Senator Schoenbeck to a debate:
Somehow, I think Lee has better things to do with his time. Obviously, the COS group is kind of pissy because they lost.
The various groups have been pushing a resolution in the legislature to call a convention of states for years, and it has gone back and forth. Some think we need a convention of states to amend the constitution on term limits, some think we need a convention of states for a constitutional amendment on a balanced budget, and some fear that a convention of states to amend the constitution might bring an amendment to limit the second amendment.
It’s about a 50/50 split in the legislature regarding whether it’s a worthwhile exercise. The House passed it 39/30 (about 56%), and the Senate killed it 19/16, about 54%.
And there you have it.
6 thoughts on “Right wing radio host Mark Levin attacks, challenges Senator Lee Schoenbeck to debate”
Lee has better things to do than pick fights on issues he doesn’t fully understand.
Does Lee have the courage to go on the show?
I’m thinking not.
What kind of odds can I get in Deadwood?
I called Lee’s number yesterday and left the message, “I think you’re not fully grasping the gravity of current events. I support Convention of States.”
The delightful person who took the call seemed amused, and I think I wasn’t the only one that called.
Lee .. you’re mouth is talking.
You should do something about that.
One of these days, Arizona is gonna flip to Trump and then they’ll see!
Any.
Day.
Now.
Talk radio blowhards think they run this country.
Did you use your cell phone? I’m surprised you could call anyone with all that tin foil on your head blocking out the sinister 5G.
I can’t listen to Mark Levin. His screeching high pitch is above my hearing range. And I find him irritating in other ways.
Even though I once agreed with him:
“Conservative radio host Mark Levin threatened on Friday that he will not support Donald Trump in the general election, should he be the nominee.
Levin, a strong supporter of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, said that Trump’s allies had made the billionaire Republican front-runner toxic.
“As a result of what the Trump supporters have attempted here, particularly Roger Stone, I am not voting for Donald Trump. Period,” Levin said. (From Politico – April 8, 2016)