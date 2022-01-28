“Ripple Effect” group ends 2021 with $600 to recruit candidates

Campaign finance forms are in for the Ripple Effect group that formed this last year to recruit candidates and was said to be trying to take over the GOP. And God help us if they ever end up in charge, because unfortunately for them, they don’t seem to be ending 2021 very strongly:

Ripple Effect Disclosure by Pat Powers on Scribd

The group which has been attempting to recruit candidates raised a little from it’s founders Adam Broin and Dave Roetman. But after their anti-vax rally in Pierre during the special session, they find themselves coming into 2022 with about $600 in their pocket ($606.44 to be exact).

Not exactly the stuff of a political revolution.