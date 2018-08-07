Robot Bee Lady Faction of Constitution Party responds to Writ of Prohibition against certifying convention results. So, how did Lora Hubbel take over the Cons. Party?

It looks like we have our first response to the Writ of Prohibition against the Secretary of State’s certification of the Constitution Party convention results. The Lori Stacey (a.k.a. “the Robot Bee lady“) faction of the Constitution Party, represented by “lawyer but not an attorney” Terry Lee LaFleur has filed a motion in the matter.

Actually he had sent it to me earlier in the week, but I didn’t think anyone serious would file that, so I ignored it.

Motion for Intervention of Right Joinder of Additional Parties Writ of Mandamus and Writ by Pat Powers on Scribd

Interestingly, the exhibits in the filing (Exhibit B) contain Lora Hubbel’s e-mailed resignation from the Constitution party chairmanship back in Feb 2017:

So, If she had resigned from the Constitution party chairmanship in February 2017, how exactly did Lora “assume” control of the Constitution party convention that fell apart a few weeks back…

…and by what mechanism has she been declared chair of the Constitution party?

Pass the popcorn!

(It’s worth writing about it for the entertainment value. Everyone loves a sideshow!)

