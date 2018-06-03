Roger Hunt endorsement mailer hits D25 House race

An endorsement mailer is out in the District 25 House race, with Republican conservative stalwart Roger Hunt urging district residents to support his old district representative Jon Hansen, and newcomer Tamera Enalls:
Interestingly, Hunt’s endorsement bypassed his former running mate, and current State Rep. Tom Pischke in favor of the two new candidates, citing Hansen & Enalls’ ‘integrity and conservative views.’
Stay tuned for Tuesday..
pischke is a nice guy but a one issue candidate—shared parenting
Makes no sense……. Pischke is as conservative as they come. He has been a great representative. I am quite shocked and disappointed by this mailer. Do we really want Hanson back….. I mean the governors puppet.
Being conservative and effective aren’t the same thing. I want someone who is able to get conservative things passed
Roger is a solid conservative and it is hard to not say this is a tough blow for Pischke.
Pischke ran for the legislature solely to relitigate his divorce and custody case. It’s an embarrassment to the legislature.