Roger Hunt endorsement mailer hits D25 House race

An endorsement mailer is out in the District 25 House race, with Republican conservative stalwart Roger Hunt urging district residents to support his old district representative Jon Hansen, and newcomer Tamera Enalls:

Interestingly, Hunt’s endorsement bypassed his former running mate, and current State Rep. Tom Pischke in favor of the two new candidates, citing Hansen & Enalls’ ‘integrity and conservative views.’

Stay tuned for Tuesday..

Like this: Like Loading...