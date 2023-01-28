Ronna McDaniel returns as @GOPChairwoman – Congratulations!

Thank god the Pillow Guy didn’t get a sniff of that.

7 thoughts on “Ronna McDaniel returns as @GOPChairwoman – Congratulations!”

    1. Can’t wait for the next Cyber-Symposium. What will he blame it on this time? I wager Gnomes hiding in the ballot bags

    1. Lindell’s pillows contain 5G antennae/receivers which deliver subliminal messages during sleep & control your mind.

      Spread the word

  4. Hard to be enthusiastic about the overwhelming victory of the underwhelming leadership provided by the failed Ronna.

