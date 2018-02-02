Rounds Announces New D.C. Deputy Chief of Staff

Mark Johnston will Return as D.C. Deputy Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today announced that Mark Johnston has been hired to serve as his D.C. Deputy Chief of Staff. Johnston previously served as Rounds’ regional director in his Sioux Falls office. He will be based in Washington, D.C., beginning Feb. 20, 2018. Rob Skjonsberg, chief of staff, will base in South Dakota.

“Mark’s decades of experience in public service and numerous leadership positions will be a tremendous asset to my Washington, D.C., office,” said Rounds. “His background and knowledge of South Dakota have prepared him well for this new role. I look forward to having him lead our Washington, D.C., team as we continue to do our best to represent South Dakotans.”

Johnston most recently served as Vice President of Advancement at Dakota State University in Madison. He previously worked for Sen. Rounds as Regional Director in his Sioux Falls office, and as press secretary for then-Governor Rounds. He is a former South Dakota State Senator and a retired Colonel in the U.S. Army, serving 28 years in the National Guard and Reserve. Johnston also spent more than seven years as Vice President at Sanford Health, focusing on communications, public policy and development and research.

Gregg Rickman will continue to serve as Legislative Director.

