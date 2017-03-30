Rounds Announces Promotion of Tyler Tordsen to Southeast Regional Director

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today announced the promotion of Tyler Tordsen to Southeast Regional Director. Tordsen has spent the last two years working in Rounds’ Pierre office as a special assistant, focusing on outreach, tribal relations, constituent services and local governments.

“Tyler has been a tremendous asset to our team since the day he started,” said Rounds. “A lifelong South Dakotan, his strategic vision and passion for helping others have played a vital role in our constituent outreach and legislative efforts. I have no doubt he will continue to build on these strengths as Southeast Regional Director.”

Tordsen was born in Sioux Falls, raised in Rapid City and is a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe. He earned his B.S. in economics and political science from the University of South Dakota, where he served as Student Body President and President of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.

Tordsen will now be based in Rounds’ Sioux Falls office, located at 320 N. Main Street, Suite A in Sioux Falls, SD.

