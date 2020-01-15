Rounds Attends Signing of U.S.-China “Phase One” Trade Deal at the White House

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today attended the signing of “phase one” of a trade agreement between the United States and China at the White House.

“The ‘phase one’ deal signed today is great news for South Dakota farmers, ranchers and manufacturers,” said Rounds. “Under this agreement, China has agreed to purchase at least $40 billion of our agricultural products. This will provide some much-needed relief to our farmers and ranchers who have been at the tip of the spear throughout the trade negotiations by reestablishing markets for them to sell their products. We still have more to do to make sure China lives up to its obligations, and phase one is the first step in that process. I thank President Trump for his efforts to make sure our farmers, ranchers and manufacturers are getting a fair deal.”

WATCH: Video of President Trump thanking Rounds for standing up for South Dakota’s farmers:

