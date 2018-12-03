Rounds co-sponsoring act to build the wall on southern border

Posted on

From Facebook, US Senator Mike Rounds is noting that he’s co-sponsoring an act to help build a southern border wall by closing loopholes that allow illegal immigrants to receive federal benefits:

What are your thoughts?

10 Replies to “Rounds co-sponsoring act to build the wall on southern border”

  3. Anonymous

    Why build a wall when a majority of illegals don’t even jump the border? More come here on work and student visas. I believe Trump requested for even more cheap laborers this year since it was booming at the resort.

    
  4. Dave Z

    Sad to see that Sen. Rounds has caved to Trump when he could actually stand up to the takeover of the GOP by this crook. Rounds has come a very long way. When Trump was the presumptive nominee, he and other SD GOP leaders could barely bring themselves to utter Trump’s name because he was such an embarrassment to the party. Now, even though there is likely no threat to Rounds from the Trumpsters, Rounds discards any semblance of intellectual objective thought.

    Most experts agree better border security can be accomplished in any number of ways other than a physical wall, which is a disaster on so many levels. Of course, why wouldn’t a real estate developer, turned brand marketer see it any other way than a physical wall to which he can attach his brand. If this wall is ever built, it will be nothing more than an albatross. Sure, we elected him with all of his faults, but still, Mexico was going to pay for this monstrosity. What’s different now?

    Do we really think there is any real savings that come with this? How much in federal benefits go to the illegal immigrants working in South Dakota’s ag sector? (Who do you think milks all those cows?)

    
    1. duggersd

      Many in the GOP could not bring themselves to utter Trump’s name because they thought he was toxic and would lose bigly. Turns out he won and won in a pretty large electoral win. Also, many in the GOP are finding his policies are working. Personally, I like most of the things happening under President Trump’s leadership. I did not think I was going to like him, but the more he does in office, the more I like the results. I believe I read that where the wall is in place, there has not been anyone able to climb over it.

      
  5. Troy Jones

    Unless one likes the chaotic status quo with regard to immigration (legal and illegal), the only way we will ever get comprehensive immigration reform begins with border security (which includes a southern border wall). Pretending otherwise is a delusion. I can’t glean from Dave Z.’s comments whether he likes the current status quo or he is delusional. But it is one of those.

    And Senator Rounds, who is at the center of immigration reform discussions, understands this. Politics is the art of the possible plus the hard work to find and develop common ground. It is not spouting out delusions from your basement.

    

