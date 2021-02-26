Rounds, Colleagues Introduce Iran Sanctions Resolution

WASHINGTON – Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and 42 other members of Congress introduced a resolution to oppose lifting sanctions on Iran.

“Iran’s aggressive behavior and nuclear ambition puts our regional allies and our own national security at risk,” Rounds stated. “The U.S. must continue to maintain sanctions on the Iranian regime until it abandons its nuclear ambitions. The Biden Administration should not repeat the same mistakes of the Obama Administration.”

Cosigners of the resolution include Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Kevin Cramer (R- N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), John Thune (R-S.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Todd Young (R-Ind.) and 19 member of the House of Representatives.

