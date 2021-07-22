Rounds, Colleagues Reintroduce Bipartisan Legislation Expanding Market for Biofuels Year-Round

WASHINGTON –U.S. Senators Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and a bipartisan group of 10 other senators reintroduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act. The bill would extend the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) volatility waiver to ethanol blends above 10 percent. It would increase market access and continue to allow retailers across the country to sell E15 and other higher-ethanol fuel blends year-round, eliminating confusion at the pump. Higher blends of ethanol burn cleaner, providing a way for more Americans to be part of the climate solution.

“Consumers deserve lower-cost, lower-carbon choices at the pump,” said Rounds. “The D.C. Circuit Court’s ruling ending year-round sales of E15 hurts consumers, corn farmers and ethanol producers. Our bill will strengthen rural economies by allowing these low-carbon fuels to be sold year round.”

“The recent D.C. Circuit Court ruling was a major blow to farmers and ethanol producers, and further highlighted the need to provide them with certainty,” said Fischer. “My legislation will ensure consumers continue to have access to higher ethanol blends at the pump and that E15 can be sold year-round. It will create significant economic opportunities for the hardworking men and women in rural America who are providing the country with a low-carbon solution.”

More information:

In addition to Rounds and Fischer, this bill was also introduced by Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Jerry Moran (R-Kansas), Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.).

In 2019, President Trump took action allowing E15 to be sold year-round. The recent U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit decision vacated that action.

South Dakota ranked fourth in the nation in ethanol production capacity in 2020. The state has 16 operating ethanol plants.

Full text of the legislation is available here.

###