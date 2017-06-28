Rounds comments on WOTUS rule recission

From the Rounds Report:

Administration Moves to Rescind Overreaching “Waters of the U.S.” Rule

June 27, 2017

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers today took steps to officially rescind the misguided Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule. As finalized by the Obama administration, the WOTUS rule would have been one of the largest federal land grabs in our country’s history, giving the Army Corps and EPA control of nearly all water, including farm ponds and drainage ditches. It would have caused farmers, ranchers and landowners to spend hours filling out paperwork just to procure permits to conduct normal agricultural activities or spray for weeds along country roads. I’m glad to hear the Trump administration took this important step to undo this unnecessary, misguided overreach.

I encourage South Dakotans to submit public comments as the current EPA and the Army Corps work to rewrite this rule to make it better for farmers, ranchers and landowners. To learn more about the revised proposal and offer your thoughts, click HERE.

