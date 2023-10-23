Rounds Delivers Opening Remarks at Banking Hearing, Presses Nominees on Protecting American Families and Businesses

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, today delivered opening remarks at a committee hearing on key nominations. Click HERE to listen to Rounds’ opening remarks.

“In the upper Midwest, producers rely on access to credit from their local credit unions and other financial institutions for the financing of their farming and ranching operations,” said Rounds in his opening remarks. “They feed the world.”

“We don’t need bureaucrats telling farmers, ranchers and the credit unions that support them how to run operations. Especially bureaucrats that believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows,” continued Rounds.

Rounds closed with, “Americans are frustrated, deeply frustrated by the actions of regulators that are hurting their businesses, families and interfering in their daily lives. It is our role in the Senate to scrutinize and evaluate each nominee who comes before this committee. The decisions you make in your respective roles, if confirmed, will have a bearing on the quality of life of American families.”