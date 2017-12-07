Rounds Delivers Opening Statement at EPW Subcommittee Hearing on Natural Disaster Clean Ups

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste Management and Regulatory Oversight, today delivered his opening statement at a hearing entitled “Challenges Facing Superfund and Waste Cleanup Efforts Following Natural Disasters.”

“Today this subcommittee will conduct a review of the response, remediation and recovery challenges faced by states and public officials tasked with securing superfund sites and managing waste debris in the aftermath of these natural disasters,” said Rounds in his opening remarks. “Our goal today is to conduct oversight on the agency coordination among federal, state, and local officials following these destructive events. We will also hear about the preparations that were made to secure superfund sites in advance of these natural disasters occurring, and hear suggestions on how the planning and preparation for natural disasters can be improved.”

