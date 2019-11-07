Rounds: During Meeting at White House Today, President Trump Re-Confirms his Commitment to Blending 15 Billion Gallons of Ethanol Annually

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) joined President Trump and a number of his Senate colleagues for lunch at the White House. During the meeting, President Trump re-confirmed his commitment to assuring 15 billion gallons of conventional ethanol is blended into our nation’s fuel supply annually.

Following a Sept. 12, 2019, meeting at the White House with Rounds and others, Trump requested that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revise its practice to guarantee that any small refinery exemptions (SRE) would not reduce the 15 billion gallon requirement for conventional ethanol. The agreement, as directed by President Trump, would require the EPA to, prospectively, account for SREs by utilizing a three-year rolling average of exemptions granted by the EPA. However, the EPA’s supplemental proposed rule does not achieve the 15 billion gallon requirement. Earlier today, Rounds sent a letter to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler detailing his criticisms of the proposed supplemental rule and requesting the final rule be changed.

During their meeting today, Rounds and Trump discussed the proposed rule’s shortcomings, leading the president to re-commit to working with the EPA to assure 15 billion gallons of ethanol is blended annually.

“President Trump gets it – 15 billion gallons means 15 billion gallons,” said Rounds. “I’m grateful for his leadership and commitment to restoring the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and look forward to the EPA’s revision of the proposed rule to make certain it allows for 15 billion gallons of ethanol blended into our fuel supply annually.”

