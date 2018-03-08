Rounds: Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act Will Strengthen America’s Financial System, Expand Economic Opportunities

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, today spoke on the Senate floor in support of the bipartisan Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act, of which he is an original cosponsor. This legislation, which includes seven of Rounds’ provisions, will provide much-needed regulatory relief to community banks and credit unions, whose ability to serve their customers has been made more difficult since the passage of the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010.

“Just in the last year, we enacted historic tax reform, we’ve undone burdensome and unnecessary regulations at a record pace, and we’re restoring the American people’s confidence at levels not seen in decades,” said Rounds in his speech. “Making sure American families and businesses have access to credit when they need it is critical as we work to further grow our economy and create jobs. The ‘Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act’ will strengthen America’s financial system and expand economic opportunities across the country, especially in rural areas, which are often the most underserved.”

