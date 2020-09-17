Rounds endorsed by NRA, while opponent Ahlers gets D rating in 2020 US Senate Contest

US Senator Mike Rounds is racking up endorsements this AM. After noting his support from the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List earlier, Rounds has posted on facebook his NRA endorsement, showing his A+ rating from the organization, while Dan Ahlers comes off with a D rating.

In 2016 and 2019, Ahlers had received D- ratings for his performance in the State Legislature, which means that things might be slightly moving up for him..