Rounds for Senate April 2020 FEC Report: $283k raised. $206k Spent, $1.9M cash on hand.

US Senator Mike Rounds has filed his 1st quarter FEC report for 2020. And he’s offering a fairly tough hill for his opponents to climb.
Rounds April 2020 Fec by Pat Powers on Scribd
Rounds for Senate is noting $282,756.50 raised during the first quarter, against $206,297.49 spent. Leaving the first term US Senator $1,889,290.67 cash on hand in his committee (not counting joint groups, etc.) to get through the next few months.
Larry Pressler whom Rounds beat is even giving him money now
Because he’s still a Republican and likely is lobbying for something –
It doesn’t take too much logic to connect those two dots… there’s a reason why he still lives in Washington, D.C.
It’s not like Senator Rounds is anything but rank and file at best.