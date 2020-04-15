Rounds for Senate April 2020 FEC Report: $283k raised. $206k Spent, $1.9M cash on hand.

US Senator Mike Rounds has filed his 1st quarter FEC report for 2020. And he’s offering a fairly tough hill for his opponents to climb.

Rounds April 2020 Fec by Pat Powers on Scribd

Rounds for Senate is noting $282,756.50 raised during the first quarter, against $206,297.49 spent. Leaving the first term US Senator $1,889,290.67 cash on hand in his committee (not counting joint groups, etc.) to get through the next few months.

    1. Anonymous

      Because he’s still a Republican and likely is lobbying for something –

      It doesn’t take too much logic to connect those two dots… there’s a reason why he still lives in Washington, D.C.

      It’s not like Senator Rounds is anything but rank and file at best.

