Rounds for Senate Oct 2023 FEC Report: $74k raised, $57k spent, $1.5 Million Cash on hand

Three years out from his successful 2020 election, US Senator Mike Rounds is raising sufficient money to give him a healthy head start in the next contest three years from now.

Mike Rounds Oct 2023 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Rounds for Senate is reporting $74,180.48 raised against $56,949.69 spent. A natural slower time of the election cycle for Rounds, who has to stand for election every six years.

But with $1,459,590.63 in the bank, he has a healthy start to fend off any challengers. (Not that there’s any challengers.)