Rounds for Senate posts big first quarter for 2019: 593K raised, 101k spent, 1M cash on hand.

Read it and weep, because any potential challengers for Mike Rounds in his first election after winning for US Senate had better pay attention to the numbers if they think they’re going to have a go at him:

Rounds 2019 1q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Rounds has posted some good numbers for the first quarter of 2019, ending 9 months out before election petitions begin circulating.

$593,455 raised, $100,942 spent, and $1,004,056 cash on hand for the start of 2019 tells us that the Senator is gearing up for 2020, and will have sufficient cash on hand to run the kind of race he needs to.

